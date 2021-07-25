New Delhi: Stressing on the 'nation first, always first' mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that as the country enters its 75th year of Independence, every citizen should lead a "Bharat Jodo Andolan" in the same manner as Mahatma Gandhi had led the "Bharat Chhoro Andolan".

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, he noted that on the coming August 15 India will enter its 75th year of Independence and highlighted that Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated throughout the country to mark that year.

The need of the nation is to unite and work towards national progress, Modi said.

"Just like Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) led the 'Bharat Chhoro Andolan' (Quit India movement), every Indian must lead the 'Bharat Jodo Andolan (Unite India Movement)'. It is our responsibility that we do our work in such a manner that it helps in uniting our country which is full of diversities," Modi said.

"We have to move forward with Nation First, Always First," he asserted.

Many programmes in connection with Amrit Mahotsav are being run, the prime minister said, adding that the Ministry of Culture has started an initiative to have a maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together. For this, a website, rashtragan.in, too has been created.

"With the help of this website, you can render the national anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign. I hope you connect yourselves with this novel initiative. In the days to come, you will get to see many such campaigns and efforts," he said.

