PM Modi schedule today: From Techade address to foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects | 10 points to know
PM Modi lay the foundation stone for semiconductor projects in the Dholera Special Investment Region and Sanand in Gujarat and in Morigaon in Assam today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' event and lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth ₹1.25 lakh crore via video conferencing today, Wednesday. He will also address the youth across the country on the occasion.