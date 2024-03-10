Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 March is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple developmental project worth more than ₹42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. In addition to this, media reports have also stated that the Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate 15 airport projects in several states. Also Read: They ask ‘kaun hein Modi ka parivar’…: PM says every family living in Arunachal hills is ‘Modi ka parivar’. 10 quotes Here's a schedule of PM Modi today 1. As per the official release, on March 10, at around noon, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. 2. “At around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Varanasi and will also disburse the first installment under Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing," the official release stated. 3. PM Modi is also likely to inaugurate airport projects in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Aligardh, Shravasti and Azamgarh, sources said as reported by Business Standard report. Also Read: From Assam tea to elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park: 10 points from PM Modi's Assam trip 4. The news confirmation on the Moradabad airport was made by Commissioner of Moradabad Division Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. He told news agency ANI that, “Today, PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Moradabad Airport from Azamgarh... The airport will not be functional immediately but in 1-2 days, commercial flights will begin..."

5. Sources familiar with the development also told the daily that PM Modi will also to inaugurate 15 airport projects including Delhi and Lucknow's new terminals.

6. As per the report, he is also likely to lay foundation of new terminals in Karnataka's Hubli, Kadappa, Belagavi today.

7. New airport terminals are also set to be inaugurated in Punjab's Adampur and Maharashtra's Pune city. In addition to this, he is also expected to inaugurate Delhi airport's expanded T1 terminal.

