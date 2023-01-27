New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got an approval rating of 60% on his performance, according to a survey by market research company Ipsos.

Ipsos’s maiden survey on the approval ratings of the Modi government was conducted among 2,074 respondents belonging to urban socio-economic classes A, B and C. The poll was conducted across 16 cities pan-India.

Of those polled, men gave the prime minister an approval rating of 61%; women were slightly less generous with a 59% approval rating. Students gave the country’s PM an approval rating of 71%—the highest, while respondents from SEC A gave a rating of 64%. With an approval rating of 56%, respondents from SEC C, on the other hand, gave the prime minister a relatively lower rating in how he was discharging his duties as the PM of India. Homemakers, with a 55% rating were less happy with the government.

The Modi government scored the highest ratings for education, with at least 71% of the respondents polled approving the government’s work in this area. The Modi government has received passable approval ratings for work in the areas of sanitation and cleanliness (56% approved) and healthcare (52%).

Interestingly, the perceptual performance report gave the Modi government low approval ratings on a number of key issues—these include corruption (28%), poverty (30%), unemployment (31%), inflation (31%) and pollution and environment (46%). The ratings come few days ahead of the union budget.

Modi first took office as prime minister in 2014. He is currently serving his second term as prime minister.

“The government has passed the overall performance test with first division, though not with distinction. These last few years have been extremely tough with the poly-crisis unfolding–the prolonged two-year covid-19 pandemic, the War in Ukraine leading to inflation, rise in prices of essential commodities and slowdown of economies and further impacting jobs, increasing social inequality," said Parijat Chakraborty, Group Service Line Leader, Ipsos Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation.

However, landmark schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, aanghanwadis; making India 100% open defecation free and monitoring urban and rural sanitation and cleanliness; Ayushman Bharat and vaccination drive by the government for covid-19, have won the government’s positive approval.

“But some areas remain sore points and the government will need to focus via initiatives or drives. Particularly in the four areas of corruption, poverty, unemployment and inflation," said Chakraborty.

Ipsos polled adults over 18 years of age ranging from students, working professionals, self-employed individuals, housewives, retired and unemployed.