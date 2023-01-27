PM Modi scores approval rating of 60%, finds survey1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Of those polled, men gave the prime minister an approval rating of 61%, while women were slightly less generous with a 59% approval rating
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got an approval rating of 60% on his performance, according to a survey by market research company Ipsos.
