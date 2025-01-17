PM Modi security breach: A court in Punjab's Ferozepur district has issued arrest warrants against 25 members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) and Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union in connection with a three-year-old case of a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happened during PM Modi's visit On January 5, 2022, PM Modi was en route to Hussainiwala to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. He was also scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur. However, protesters primarily from BKU (Krantikari) and Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Unions, blocked the Piareana flyover, causing PM Modi's convoy to return to Bathinda airport.

Arrest warrants against 25 members Following the protests on January 5, 2022, an FIR was registered on January 6 against unknown persons under IPC Section 283 (obstruction in public way), which is a bailable offence.

After objections by BJP leaders, a three- member SIT was formed and additional charges — IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault on a public servant), 341 (wrongful restraint), 186 (obstruction of duty), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 8-B of the National Highway Act — were inserted into the FIR by the police, reported PTI.

The FIR named 26 individuals, including Baldev Singh Zira, general secretary of BKU Krantikari, as well as other union members and leaders of the Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union. However, no arrests have been made so far.

According to a report by The Indian Express, one of the 26 members accused, Major Singh, has passed away, leaving 25 individuals facing potential arrest.

What the farmers said about the protest Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) president Baldev Singh Zira claimed that the farmers were not aware that PM Modi was coming via the same road on which they were protesting.