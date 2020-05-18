Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited ideas and topics for his next episode of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi will be addressing the 65th episode of Mann Ki Baat on 31 May at 11 am.

"I look forward to your ideas and inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st. You can: Record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800.Write on NaMo App or MyGov," PM Modi tweeted.

You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister.

May 31, also coincides with the last day of the Lockdown 4.0. The central government on Sunday gave an order to extend the lockdown by two weeks, till 31st May. Extending the lockdown, the Union home ministry issued a nine-page guidelines listing the dos and don'ts during the lockdown 4.0 that has been clamped in the country to cut the chain of coronavirus infection that has killed 3029 people and infected 96169.

In his last Mann ki Baat address on April 26, PM Modi had hailed the “people-driven war" in India against the coronavirus disease, and said it will be discussed in the future.

“A vast country like India which is striving for development, fighting a decisive battle against poverty, has only this option to win the war against coronavirus. We are fortunate that the entire country with every citizen as a soldier is leading and fighting this war," he said.

In his over 30-minute-long address, Modi hailed the contribution of state governments in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they have played a very active role.









