May 31, also coincides with the last day of the Lockdown 4.0. The central government on Sunday gave an order to extend the lockdown by two weeks, till 31st May. Extending the lockdown, the Union home ministry issued a nine-page guidelines listing the dos and don'ts during the lockdown 4.0 that has been clamped in the country to cut the chain of coronavirus infection that has killed 3029 people and infected 96169.