Terror attack in Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in which two police personnel died and 12 suffered injuries.

“PM @narendramodi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

This evening, two policemen were killed as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The bus came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area. At least 14 policemen sustained injuries in the attack, according to reports. The injured were evacuated to various hospitals where two of them died.

The deceased included an assistant sub-inspector of the armed police.

No terrorist outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the firing on the police bus which came on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit.

J&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said that they were committed to ensure that perpetrators were punished.

“Directed the concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery. Our police and security forces are determined to neutralize the evil forces of terrorism," Sinha said.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.