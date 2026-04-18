PM Modi seeks ‘forgiveness’ after women reservation bill collapse, slams Congress for selfish politics - 10 takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation, day after the women's reservation bill collapsed in the Lok Sabha and criticised the Opposition parties for “celebrating selfish politics". The Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha to tweak women's reservation was defeated in the Lok Sabha after 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said crores of women across the country had their eyes on Parliament yesterday.

“Today I'm here to discuss an important issue, especially for the women of this country. Every citizen of this country is witnessing how women's progress has stalled... Despite our best efforts, we haven't succeeded. Amendments could not be made in the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam. And I apologise to all the mothers and sisters in the nation for this,” he said.

Here are top 10 highlights from PM Modi's speech – Slamming Congress and other opposition parties, PM Modi said party interest becomes everything for some. “When party interest overshadows the nation's interest, then women's power, the nation's interest... has to bear the consequences. This is exactly what has happened this time too.”

– He said, “Every citizen of India is watching how dreams of our women have been crushed. I seek forgiveness from all women of the country.”

– Terming the defeat as “selfish politics,” PM Modi said India's women saw how parties like Congress, TMC and DMK “celebrated it against our women power.”

– The prime minister also said that Opposition had “committed a sin” by opposing women reservation. He said, “Parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party have committed foeticide by defeating bill on women reservation. They will be surely punished for this."

– "Opposition parties have insulted our Constitution by defeating bill for women's reservation in legislatures,” he said.

– Speaking of the women reservation bill, the PM said it was “aimed to give wings to our women power, without snatching anything from anyone.”

– “I expected Congress to correct its past mistakes, but they missed an opportunity to script new history. Family-run parties do not want women to move forward as women could end their selfish politics,” he said.

– He also accused the Congress of pursuing divisive politics, alleging it spread falsehoods about a North-South divide. “Congress has always believed in politics of dividing people, so they spread falsehood about North-South divide,” he said.

– He said that a woman forgets everything, “but not her insult.” “This insult by Congress and its allies will always remain in every woman's heart,” PM Modi said.

– The PM said that Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment was the need of the hour and “we may not have got necessary 66% votes for bill, but I know I have blessings of our women and we are steadfast in our resolve.”