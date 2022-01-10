PM Narendra Modi on Monday sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for the workers at 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' after finding out that most of them worked bare-footed because it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in the temple premises.

PM Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold, government sources told PTI news agency.

“PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham and keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi. This is yet another example of his attention to minute details and his concern for the poor," the news agency added.

In December last year, PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project that connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple with the several ghats along the river Ganga. During his visit, he also had lunch with construction workers who worked on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

