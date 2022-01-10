OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for construction workers of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. See pics
Listen to this article

PM Narendra Modi on Monday sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for the workers at 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' after finding out that most of them worked bare-footed because it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in the temple premises.

PM Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold, government sources told PTI news agency. 

PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
View Full Image
PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

“PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham and keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi. This is yet another example of his attention to minute details and his concern for the poor," the news agency added.

PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
View Full Image
PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

In December last year, PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project that connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple with the several ghats along the river Ganga. During his visit, he also had lunch with construction workers who worked on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout