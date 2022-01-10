Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for construction workers of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. See pics

PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for construction workers of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. See pics

PM Narendra Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for the workers at 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham'
1 min read . 12:14 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed

PM Narendra Modi on Monday sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for the workers at 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' after finding out that most of them worked bare-footed because it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in the temple premises.

PM Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold, government sources told PTI news agency. 

PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
“PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham and keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi. This is yet another example of his attention to minute details and his concern for the poor," the news agency added.

PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
In December last year, PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project that connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple with the several ghats along the river Ganga. During his visit, he also had lunch with construction workers who worked on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

