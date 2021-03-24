In a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan but an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is "imperative" for it.

PM Modi wrote the letter to Imran Khan to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day, which commemorates March 23, 1940. On that day the Muslim leadership in the eastern city of Lahore demanded independence from British rule.

"As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan," PM Modi wrote in the letter, but added: "For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."

Two senior officials at Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed the contents of the letter to The Associated Press. People familiar with the matter said it is a routine letter sent every year.

View Full Image PM Modi writes a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

In what appeared to be a rare peace overture, PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Pak PM Khan and the people of Pakistan in dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Positive movement in ties between India-Pak

There have been indications of positive movement in ties between India and Pakistan.

The development comes days after Pak PM Khan expressed his desire for good relations with India, but said the first step should be taken by India as his past peace overtures were not positively received.

Last month, the Indian and Pakistani armies recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter also comes days after Pakistan's powerful army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, at a seminar on security issues in Islamabad, called for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region of Kashmir and for peace talks with archrival India.

The disputed Himalayan region is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

The relations between the two countries nosedived after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories in 2019.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 1940 when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of India.

