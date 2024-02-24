PM Modi set to inaugurate AIIMS Kalyani on Sunday, but officials say hospital is working without environmental clearance
AIIMS Kalyani, to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday, faces penalty of over ₹15 crore for operating without environmental clearance. Construction started before obtaining clearance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate AIIMS Kalyani to the nation during a virtual inauguration ceremony on Sunday. The 960-bed hospital was built at a cost of ₹1,754 crore and began operations in 2019. Officials however say that the hospital located in West Bengal's Nadia district is currently operating without an environmental clearance.