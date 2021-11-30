NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate InFinity Forum, a leadership Forum on FinTech, on 3 December, 2021 via video conferencing.

The event will be hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), under the aegis of Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on 3 and 4 December.

Indonesia, South Africa and the U.K. are partner countries in the first edition of the Forum.

The official statement read that, “InFinity Forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large."

As per the official statement, "The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond'; with various sub-themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness, FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, among others."

The forum will witness participation from over 70 countries including Finance Minister of Malaysia Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Finance Minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Creative Economy Indonesia Sandiaga S Uno, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and CEO SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son.

