PM Modi set to inaugurate New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘New Bhaupur- New Khurja section’ of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) via video conferencing on Tuesday.

The PM will also inaugurate EDFC’s Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj during the event.

The 351 km New Bhaupur- New Khurja section is situated in Uttar Pradesh and is built at a cost of ₹5,750 crores, said the prime minister's office in a statement on Sunday.

"The section will open new vistas of opportunity for the local industries such as aluminium industry (Pukhrayan region of Kanpur Dehat district), dairy sector (Auraiya district), textile production/block printing (Etawah district), glassware industry (Firozabad district), pottery products (Khurja of Bulandshahr district), asafoetida or ‘hing’ production (Hathras district) and locks and hardware (Aligarh district)," the statement added.

The section will also decongest the existing Kanpur-Delhi main line and will enable Indian Railways to run faster trains.

Pointing out that a state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj will act as the command centre for the entire route length of the EDFC, the PMO said it is one of the largest structures of its type globally.

The OCC will have modern interiors, ergonomic design and best-in-class acoustics. "The building is environment-friendly with a Green Building rating of GRIHA4 and is built as per norms of the ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’," said the PMO.

About Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

The EDFC (1856 route km) starts from Sahnewal near Ludhiana (Punjab) and will pass through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal.

It is being constructed by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), that has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to build and operate Dedicated Freight Corridors.

DFCCIL is also constructing the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (1504 route km) that connects Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai and will traverse through the states of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

