PM Modi set to launch distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch this weekend the physical distribution of property cards under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme that will enable people in rural India to use their property as a financial asset, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

The property cards to be handed to beneficiaries by the Prime Minister are physical copies of property titles of the homes and the areas or fields they own. The verification of the property limits has been done using modern technology, such as drones.

The number of beneficiaries who will be receiving the cards will be around 132,000, the statement said. After the launch by the Prime Minister, the state governments will physically distribute the cards to people from more than 750 villages across six states. The event is to take place on Sunday morning.

“The historic move set to transform rural India" will enable around 100,000 property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link delivered on their mobile phones, the statement said.

The beneficiaries are from 763 villages, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Karnataka.

Beneficiaries from all the states, except Maharashtra, will receive the physical copies of the property cards in a day's time. In the case of Maharashtra, the process will take a month, given that the state has a system of recovering a nominal cost for these cards.

The SVAMITVA scheme will cover 662,000 villages in a phased manner over a period of four years and the move will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, the statement said. It also hailed the exercise as the first involving the most modern means of technology, that will benefit millions of rural property owners.

