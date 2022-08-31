PM Modi set to visit Kerala for two days

During the visit, he will visit Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various projects of Kochi Metro and Indian Railways worth over Rs. 4500 crores and commission the first indigenous Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his 2-day visit to Kerala on Wednesday. The Prime Minister will attend various programmes including laying the foundation stone for the Phase –II stretch of the Kochi Metro rail project and commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
PM Modi will start his visit by addressing a public gathering and visiting the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya janmabhoomi kshetram, the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya on 1 September.
The PM will then lay the foundation stone for Phase 2 of Kochi Metro and inaugurate Phase 1 A of the project.
Phase 2 of the Kochi Metro will be built at an estimated cost of around 1,950 crores. It is slated to run from JLN stadium to Infopark with a total length of 11.2 km and covering 11 stations. It will connect the District Headquarters, Special Economic Zone and IT Hub of the city with the existing metro rail network.
While the extension of Phase 1 or Phase 1 A from Petta to SN junction is built at a cost of over 700 crores. It will be one of the most sustainable metro projects in the country with nearly 55% of its energy needs being met by solar power.
Once the two projects are completed, the metro network will link the major residential and commercial hubs in the city with major transit hubs such as railway stations and bus stands, thus reinforcing the concept of multi-modal integration and last-mile connectivity.
On day 2 of the visit, Prime Minister will commission the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. INS Vikrant is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. It is with state of art automation features and is the largest ever-built ship in the maritime history of India.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the doubling of the Kuruppanthara-Kottayam-Chingavanam rail section and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three Railway stations in Kerala – Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam.
