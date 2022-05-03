PM Modi shares a light moment with Indian child as he leaves Germany

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi, who is on a 3-day visit to Europe, today met with members of the Indian community while concluding his visit to Germany. The PM shared a light moment with an Indian child in Berlin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Europe, today met with members of the Indian community while concluding his visit to Germany. The prime minister shared a light moment with an Indian child in Berlin.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi is seen greeted by the members of the Indian diaspora with “Modi ji humari jaan hain, Bharat ki shaan hain " slogans. The prime minister then came to the child held by his mother in her lap, shake hands with him, and asked his name as the cheers continue.
The prime minister received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Germany, with people from all age groups, seen cheering as he met them.
Members of the Indian community raised '2024: Modi once more' slogan as they waited for PM Modi's address at the community event in Berlin. The slogan '2024, Modi Once More' resonated as people in the gathering at an auditorium cheered and waved flags.
“It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora," PM Modi tweeted.
PM Modi also tried his hands on a drum, as he arrived at Theater at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to address members of the Indian community.
As part of his Germany visit, the prime minister met German chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders jointly chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations. The two sides signed seven agreements during the meeting including a Green and Sustainable Development Partnership that will see Berlin providing €10 billion until 2030 to help implement Delhi's climate transition plans.
“I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today’s talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet," PM Modi tweeted.
Before leaving Germany, the prime minister took to Twitter to thank the German government for their hospitality and hailed his visit as 'very productive'.
