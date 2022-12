Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the poll-bound northeastern states--Tripura and Meghalaya--to inaugurate the projects worth ₹6,800 crore and attend the the North East Council's (NEC) golden Jubilee celebrations.

The Prime Minister, who is known for his traditional attire, has once again represented the northeast culture on Sunday by dressing up in the region's ethnic dress.

He was also seen enjoying the performance of a northeastern band ‘Octave’ when they sang 'Vande Matram'. Apart from several BJP leaders, PM Modi shared the video on his You Tube channel.

The title of the three minutes long performance read, “A beautiful rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Octave Band in the Northeast!"

Take a look at the video below: