PM Modi shares ‘beautiful rendition of Vande Mataram’ video | Watch

The Prime Minister, who is known for his traditional attire, has once again represented the northeast culture on Sunday by dressing up in the region's ethnic dress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the poll-bound northeastern states--Tripura and Meghalaya--to inaugurate the projects worth ₹6,800 crore and attend the the North East Council's (NEC) golden Jubilee celebrations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the poll-bound northeastern states--Tripura and Meghalaya--to inaugurate the projects worth ₹6,800 crore and attend the the North East Council's (NEC) golden Jubilee celebrations.
The Prime Minister, who is known for his traditional attire, has once again represented the northeast culture on Sunday by dressing up in the region's ethnic dress.
The Prime Minister, who is known for his traditional attire, has once again represented the northeast culture on Sunday by dressing up in the region's ethnic dress.
He was also seen enjoying the performance of a northeastern band ‘Octave’ when they sang 'Vande Matram'. Apart from several BJP leaders, PM Modi shared the video on his You Tube channel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He was also seen enjoying the performance of a northeastern band ‘Octave’ when they sang 'Vande Matram'. Apart from several BJP leaders, PM Modi shared the video on his You Tube channel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The title of the three minutes long performance read, “A beautiful rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Octave Band in the Northeast!"
The title of the three minutes long performance read, “A beautiful rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Octave Band in the Northeast!"
Take a look at the video below:
Take a look at the video below:
Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the North East Council's (NEC) golden Jubilee celebrations and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its eight year governance in the North Eastern region of India has managed to show a ‘red card’ to every obstacle that hampered the development in the region.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the North East Council's (NEC) golden Jubilee celebrations and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its eight year governance in the North Eastern region of India has managed to show a ‘red card’ to every obstacle that hampered the development in the region.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He stated that owing to improved air connectivity in the region, farmers have benefitted the most. This is because improved air connectivity has also ensured increased export of agricultural produce.
Ahead of the Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023, PM Modi claimed that “NDA government has shown the red card to many obstacles that came in the way of development for the North East."
Ahead of the Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023, PM Modi claimed that “NDA government has shown the red card to many obstacles that came in the way of development for the North East."
“Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed," news agency PTI quoted the PM from his 26-minute speech. "Earlier, attempts were made to divide NE. Now, we are removing these divisions," Modi said at the meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed," news agency PTI quoted the PM from his 26-minute speech. "Earlier, attempts were made to divide NE. Now, we are removing these divisions," Modi said at the meeting.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He also inaugurated and dedicated various development projects to the region. Among the projects inaugurated, one is the sprawling campus of the IIM-Shillong at the New Shillong Township.
He also inaugurated and dedicated various development projects to the region. Among the projects inaugurated, one is the sprawling campus of the IIM-Shillong at the New Shillong Township.