PM Modi shares hug with Vietnamese PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan | Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday embraced Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh at Rashtrapati Bhavan, welcoming him to India during his two-day visit from July 30 to August 1.
Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
#WATCH | Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh and PM Narendra Modi share a hug at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
PM Pham Minh Chinh received a ceremonial welcome here. He is on a State visit to India from July 30 to August 1.
In the video by news agency ANI, the two can share a warm hug followed by shaking hands.
(More to come)
