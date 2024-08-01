PM Modi shares hug with Vietnamese PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan | Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a hug with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh after he received ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday

Published1 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh during his two-day visit to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh during his two-day visit to India.(ANI/X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday embraced Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh at Rashtrapati Bhavan, welcoming him to India during his two-day visit from July 30 to August 1.

Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

In the video by news agency ANI, the two can share a warm hug followed by shaking hands.

(More to come)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST
