Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday embraced Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh at Rashtrapati Bhavan, welcoming him to India during his two-day visit from July 30 to August 1.

In the video by news agency ANI, the two can share a warm hug followed by shaking hands.