PM Modi shares insights of book he is reading, says, 'I hope you read it too'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared what is he reading these days for his followers on Twitter.

Titled, 'A New Idea of India: Individual Rights in a Civilisational State’, PM Modi said that his current read by Harsh Gupta ‘Madhusudan’ and Rajeev Mantri, "makes rich contributions to intellectual discourse makes rich contributions to intellectual discourse.

Over the past few days, I have been reading, 'A New Idea of India: Individual Rights in a Civilisational State’ by two bright minds @harshmadhusudan and @RMantri. Their work makes rich contributions to intellectual discourse. I hope you read it too... https://t.co/fcAiPr4mM4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2020

'A New Idea of India: Individual Rights in a Civilisational State’ is a book on the proposition of a new India. The authors are Harsh Gupta ‘Madhusudan, who is an India-based public markets investor and has written extensively on economics, finance and politics for Mint, Swarajya, The Wall Street Journal, The Indian Express and other publications, and Rajeev Mantri, who is also an entrepreneur and investor, investing in public companies and early-stage technology ventures. He has contributed articles on political economy, technology, investing and entrepreneurship to Mint, Swarajya, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The Indian Express and other publications.

The book has been received as one of the most detailed and comprehensive articulation of what India is and what it should aspire to be.

"For the better part of seven decades after independence, the Nehruvian idea of India held sway in India’s polity, even if it was not always in consonance with the views of Jawaharlal Nehru himself. Three key features constituted the crux of the Nehruvian way: socialism, which in practice devolved to corruption and stagnation; secularism, which boxed citizens into group membership and diluted individual identity; and non-alignment, which effectively placed India in the Communist camp," the description of the book reads.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via