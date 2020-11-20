PM Modi shares insights of book he is reading, says, 'I hope you read it too'

'A New Idea of India: Individual Rights in a Civilisational State’ is a book on the proposition of a new India. The authors are Harsh Gupta ‘Madhusudan, who is an India-based public markets investor and has written extensively on economics, finance and politics for Mint, Swarajya, The Wall Street Journal, The Indian Express and other publications, and Rajeev Mantri, who is also an entrepreneur and investor, investing in public companies and early-stage technology ventures. He has contributed articles on political economy, technology, investing and entrepreneurship to Mint, Swarajya, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The Indian Express and other publications.