Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared the rationale behind the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) target of 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, saying, “ Abki baar 400 paar slogan came from people's hearts".

“From 2019 to 2024, we had 400 seats with the support of our allies. For example, if a child in your family scored 90 marks, and his competitors only got around 40 marks, you will always encourage your kid to achieve 95 marks next time. In the same way, we have set our 400 seats target," PM Modi explained in an exclusive interview with India TV.

He also connected the BJP's target of 370 seats with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He mentioned that the idea came from a creative individual from Kashmir and that the number 370 symbolises national unity.

“The BJP should win 370 seats to leave an indelible memory in the minds of people so that they understand the significance of the country's unity," said Modi.

‘370 not a random number’

In a separate interview, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the BJP's target of winning at least 370 seats is “not a random number". He spoke about the saffron party's aim to achieve its goal of securing a third term.

“You have said that the 370 target is a ‘slogan.’ I don't think PM Modi has ever mentioned a number randomly. We will hold our position in some states, while in others, we will increase our seats. We do analysis at the booth level and move upwards," the minister told NDTV.

The ruling party, along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, is targeting more than 400 seats out of the 543-member Lok Sabha. Achieving this goal would mark the party's third consecutive single-party majority and secure Narendra Modi's third term.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha 2024 elections began on April 19. Five phases have been completed, with the sixth and seventh phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1, respectively. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

