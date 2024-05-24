PM Modi shares rationale behind NDA's 400-paar and BJP's 370 seats target; Jaishankar says ‘not a random number’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview, said the “Abki baar 400 paar slogan came from people's hearts” and spoke about the connection between national unity and the abrogation of Article 370. EAM S Jaishankar also talks about the saffron party's goal of achieving 370 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared the rationale behind the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) target of 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, saying, “Abki baar 400 paar slogan came from people's hearts".