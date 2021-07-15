Nature Park in Gujarat Science City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared some of the pictures of Gujarat's newly-built Nature Park. He said the park houses a mist garden, chess garden, selfie points, sculpture park and an outdoor maze. PM Modi will inaugurate the park on Friday (16 July).





"You would love visiting the Nature Park. It houses a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. I specially call upon parents to take their children here," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

View Full Image Nature Park also includes interesting labyrinths designed for children

The park also includes interesting labyrinths designed for children. The park has various sculptures of extinct animals such as mammoth, terror bird, saber tooth lion replete with scientific information.

On 16 July, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several key projects of the railways in Gujarat via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate aquatics and robotics gallery in Gujarat Science City.

Aquatics Gallery

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday shared some details about gallery that will inaugurated on Friday. it said the state-of-the-art public aquatics gallery consists of different tanks dedicated to aquatic species belonging to different regions of the world along with a main tank consisting of major sharks from across the world. There is also a 28-meter unique walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.

Some more glimpses from the Aquatics Gallery. pic.twitter.com/uCp0oJbty1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

Robotics Gallery

The robotics gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, which would provide a platform for the visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics, the PMO said.

"At the entrance there is a gigantic replica of the Transformer robot. A unique attraction in the gallery is a reception humanoid robot that communicates with visitors alongside expressing emotions such as joy, surprise and excitement."

Youngsters and even adults are fascinated by robots. I am delighted to share glimpses from the Robotics Gallery which will showcase strides in robotics. This Gallery too has several salient features. pic.twitter.com/vuhx2bqqmC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

"Robots from different fields are placed on different floors of the gallery that demonstrate applications in domains such as medicine, agriculture, space, defence, and use in everyday life," the PMO said.

