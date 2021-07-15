PM Modi shares what all Gujarat's newly-built Nature Park houses. See pics

PM Modi shares what all Gujarat's newly-built Nature Park houses. See pics2 min read . 09:37 PM IST
- The Nature Park has various sculptures of extinct animals such as mammoth, terror bird, saber tooth lion replete with scientific information
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nature Park in Gujarat Science City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared some of the pictures of Gujarat's newly-built Nature Park. He said the park houses a mist garden, chess garden, selfie points, sculpture park and an outdoor maze. PM Modi will inaugurate the park on Friday (16 July).
Nature Park in Gujarat Science City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared some of the pictures of Gujarat's newly-built Nature Park. He said the park houses a mist garden, chess garden, selfie points, sculpture park and an outdoor maze. PM Modi will inaugurate the park on Friday (16 July).
"You would love visiting the Nature Park. It houses a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. I specially call upon parents to take their children here," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
The park also includes interesting labyrinths designed for children. The park has various sculptures of extinct animals such as mammoth, terror bird, saber tooth lion replete with scientific information.
On 16 July, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several key projects of the railways in Gujarat via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate aquatics and robotics gallery in Gujarat Science City.
Aquatics Gallery
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday shared some details about gallery that will inaugurated on Friday. it said the state-of-the-art public aquatics gallery consists of different tanks dedicated to aquatic species belonging to different regions of the world along with a main tank consisting of major sharks from across the world. There is also a 28-meter unique walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.
Robotics Gallery
The robotics gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, which would provide a platform for the visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics, the PMO said.
"At the entrance there is a gigantic replica of the Transformer robot. A unique attraction in the gallery is a reception humanoid robot that communicates with visitors alongside expressing emotions such as joy, surprise and excitement."
"Robots from different fields are placed on different floors of the gallery that demonstrate applications in domains such as medicine, agriculture, space, defence, and use in everyday life," the PMO said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!