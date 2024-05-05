'PM Modi shedding crocodile tears': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP 'conspiracy' as Sandeshkhali sting video goes viral
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading "mistruth" about Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called upon the prime minister to stop "shedding crocodile tears" as the "conspiracy hatched by the BJP" has come to the fore with the unravelling of a recent sting.