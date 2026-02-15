PM Modi sheds light on how India negotiated multiple FTAs with foreign nations: ‘Stronger manufacturing, services…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with the news agency PTI on Sunday, 15 February 2026, shed light on how the country was successful in negotiating multiple free trade agreements (FTA) with 38 foreign nations.

He said that with strong manufacturing, services, India was able to negotiate trade pacts from a ‘position of strength’ with foreign nations.

‘FTAs designed to expand market access’ Highlighting the intent behind the agreements, PM Narendra Modi also said that India has designed the FTAs to expand market access for MSMEs in the textile, leather, chemicals, handicrafts, gems and other sectors.

Earlier this month, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal said that India has finalised 'eight free trade agreements in the last few years under the Modi government.' He had also said that negotiations are underway, or are set to begin with more partners including Chile, Peru and Canada.

Among the latest additions in the list of India's trade agreements – is the FTA with the European Union – which has been described as the “mother of all deals” by both EU chief von der Layen and PM Modi.

India-EU FTA Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the conclusion of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (India–EU FTA) at the 16th India–EU Summit on January 27, 2026.

The FTA is expected to significantly benefit the Indian agricultural and processed food sector. Preferential Market Access for products such as tea, coffee, spices, grapes, gherkins, cucumbers, dried onions, and fresh vegetables and fruits, as well as processed foods, will enhance their competitiveness in the EU, the Ministry of Commerce had said earlier.

While speaking to PTI on Sunday, PM Modi took a swipe at the UPA regime. He alleged that “economic mismanagement” during those years “left India unable to negotiate from a position of confidence.”