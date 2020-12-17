PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to hold virtual summit today

Bangladesh is commemorating the year 2020 as Mujib Borsho - the birth centenary of the father of the nation of Bangladesh - Sheikh Mujibur Rahman popularly known as Bangabandhu. In his remarks during the commencement of Mujib Borsho on March 17, PM Modi had said that Bangabandhu was "one of the greatest personalities of the last century" and that "his entire life is an inspiration for all".