‘PM Modi should address public’: CM Ashok Gehlot says after Udaipur man's murder

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Kanhaiya Lal, who was a tailor was beheaded in his shop by two assailants on Tuesday at Rajasthan's Udaipur.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kanhaiya Lal, who was a tailor was beheaded in his shop by two assailants on Tuesday at Rajasthan's Udaipur.
The assailants also filmed the whole incident wherein they reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, to kill Lal for sharing a post supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma.
The assailants also filmed the whole incident wherein they reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, to kill Lal for sharing a post supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma.
Now suspended, BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the national party after her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammad created uproar nationally and globally, especially among west Asian countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Now suspended, BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the national party after her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammad created uproar nationally and globally, especially among west Asian countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One of Kanhaiya Lal's assailants have been identified as Riyaz. He attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.
One of Kanhaiya Lal's assailants have been identified as Riyaz. He attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.
Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. The two men also threatened the life of Prime Minister Modi in a video that they broadcast while bragging about the beheading.
Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. The two men also threatened the life of Prime Minister Modi in a video that they broadcast while bragging about the beheading.
Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.
"I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had earlier said.
"I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had earlier said.
“It's a sad and shameful incident. There's tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why don't PM and Amit Shah ji address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public and say that such violence won't be tolerated & appeal for peace, " the Rajasthan CM said to news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It's a sad and shameful incident. There's tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why don't PM and Amit Shah ji address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public and say that such violence won't be tolerated & appeal for peace, " the Rajasthan CM said to news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Internet services have been temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district, following the incident of murder of the man in the city. 600 police person have also been deployed to the city to maintain peace.
Internet services have been temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district, following the incident of murder of the man in the city. 600 police person have also been deployed to the city to maintain peace.
Locals protested the incident shortly after, which led to the closing of local businesses. The Udaipur collector promised that the government will assist the impacted family.
Locals protested the incident shortly after, which led to the closing of local businesses. The Udaipur collector promised that the government will assist the impacted family.