PM Modi sits on floor to fulfil javelin para-thrower Navdeep Singh’s wish | Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is winning hearts after sitting down on the floor to receive a gift from Paralympian Navdeep Singh on Thursday. The gold medal-winning javelin thrower gifted the PM a blue cap before seeking his autograph during an interaction with the Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics.
“A very touching gesture by my friend and India’s pride, Navdeep Singh!” the Prime Minister wrote on X.
Meanwhile fellow Paralympic gold medalist Harvinder Singh revealed that he had gifted the arrow he used in Paris to PM Modi.
The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris with a record haul of 29 medals — including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes. The team unlocked some ‘firsts’ during the recent games — conquering new sports and rewriting several records.
(With inputs from agencies)
