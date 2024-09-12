PM Modi sits on floor to fulfil javelin para-thrower Navdeep Singh’s wish | Watch video

The Indian Paralympics team achieved a record 29 medals in Paris, marking significant milestones in the competition.

Livemint
Published12 Sep 2024, 07:50 PM IST
PM Modi along with Navdeep Singh.
PM Modi along with Navdeep Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is winning hearts after sitting down on the floor to receive a gift from Paralympian Navdeep Singh on Thursday. The gold medal-winning javelin thrower gifted the PM a blue cap before seeking his autograph during an interaction with the Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics.

“A very touching gesture by my friend and India’s pride, Navdeep Singh!” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Meanwhile fellow Paralympic gold medalist Harvinder Singh revealed that he had gifted the arrow he used in Paris to PM Modi.

The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris with a record haul of 29 medals — including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes. The team unlocked some ‘firsts’ during the recent games — conquering new sports and rewriting several records.

  • Para-shooter Avani Lekhara became the first ever Indian woman to secure two Paralympic gold medals after defending her women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting title with a world record score of 249.7 points.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: India opens medal tally with air rifle shooting gold
  • Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil became the first Indian male to defend his Paralympics title with back-to-back golds in the F64 event and a stunning Paralympic record-breaking throw of 70.59 m. He also broke his own previous record set during the Tokyo 2020 three times.
  • Harvinder Singh became India's first-ever archery champion across the Olympics and Paralympics — securing gold in the individual recurve para-archery against Poland.

Also Read | From J&K Army to Paralympics bronze — Havildar Hokato Hotozhe Sema’s story
  • India recorded a one-two finish at a para-athletics competition for the first time, with Dharambir and Parnav Soorma clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 event. This was among India's first-ever medals in this sport. Dharambir also set an Asian record of 34.92 m.
  • Praveen Kumar stood at the top of the podium with an Asian record-breaking jump of 2.08 m in the T64 high jump event.

Also Read | Kapil Parmar wins historic judo bronze in Paralympics, PM Modi congratulates

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi sits on floor to fulfil javelin para-thrower Navdeep Singh’s wish | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:59 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (2.43%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.65
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (1.25%)

    Indus Towers

    433.20
    03:55 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.1 (1.19%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.25 (0.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    227.05
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    17.45 (8.33%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,788.10
    03:41 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    174.75 (6.69%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    4,298.70
    03:47 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    266.55 (6.61%)

    FDC

    612.40
    03:48 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    35.1 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue