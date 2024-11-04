Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Canada over the deliberate attack on Hindu temple, and attempts to intimidate diplomats amid an escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada," said PM Modi in a post on X.

The Prime Minister further stated that equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats.

"Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," Modi added.

Earlier in the day, India condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton.

In a statement, the ministry said that India remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA quoted Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as saying.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he said.

According to reports, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple witnessed a 'violent disruption' on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack.