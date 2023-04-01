Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at Opposition parties and said that some people have given 'supari' to dent my image with support from a few inside and outside India. The attack by PM Modi came as Germany commented on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and the Congress leader also made a fiery speech at Cambridge University, where he talked about "democracy under brutal attack in India."

“There are some people in our country who have been determined since 2014, spoken publicly and declared their resolve that they will tarnish Modi's image. For this, they have given 'supari' (contract) to various people," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station after flagging off the semi-high-speed Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

"Some people are sitting inside the country to support these people and some are doing their work sitting outside the country. These people have been continuously trying to spoil and dent Modi's image," he added.

PM Modi also added that the poor, middle class, Dalit, and tribals of the country work like security cover for Modi and this forces his opponents to adopt new tricks.

"But India's poor, the middle class, tribals, Dalits, backward classes and every Indian have become the security cover of Modi, which made these people furious forcing them to adopt new tricks, the prime minister said. Modi said such people have taken a pledge that “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi," PM Modi said taking a jibe at the Opposition parties.

PM Modi emphasized the role of every countryman in building the nation and said everybody should pay attention to the development of the country.

Without naming Congress, PM Modi said that the previous government was busy in the politics of appeasement while his government works to satisfy people.

"They (the previous governments) considered one family (a reference to the Gandhis) as the first family of the country. They ignored the poor and middle class, and the Railway is a living example of this (ignorance)," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)