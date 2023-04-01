PM Modi slams Congress, says 'supari to dent my image with people in and outside India'2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 09:01 PM IST
- The attack by PM Modi came as Germany commented on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and the Congress leader also made a fiery speech at Cambridge University
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at Opposition parties and said that some people have given 'supari' to dent my image with support from a few inside and outside India. The attack by PM Modi came as Germany commented on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and the Congress leader also made a fiery speech at Cambridge University, where he talked about "democracy under brutal attack in India."
