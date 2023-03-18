PM Modi slams ‘people’ attacking India, says some 'took responsibility to apply kaala tika'1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The BJP has come down heavily against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent assertions about the state of democracy in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that ‘some people’ were attacking India because they were hurt by its success. The remarks came amid a political slugfest over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent take on the state of democracy in the country.
