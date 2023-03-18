Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that ‘some people’ were attacking India because they were hurt by its success. The remarks came amid a political slugfest over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent take on the state of democracy in the country.

"When something auspicious is happening, there is a tradition to apply 'kaala tika', so when so many auspicious things are happening, some people have taken the responsibility to apply this 'kaala tika'," Modi said without taking any names at the India Today conclave.

Modi also said that scams used to make the headlines earlier but now the "corrupt" joining hands over action against them is making news.

"Today India is the fastest growing economy in the world, it is the number one in smartphone data consumers, it is the second biggest mobile manufacturer and has the third biggest startup ecosystem," he said.

As companies around the world reel from the failure of two prominent banks in the US, the Prime Minister also noted India's stable situation. While authorities have rescued lenders on the edge, the turmoil has spurred worries about what may be lurking in the wider global financial system.

"Amidst a global crisis, today India’s economic system is strong, the banking system is strong. This is the power of our institutions" Modi added.

(With inputs from agencies)