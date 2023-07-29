comScore
PM Modi speaks at 3-year anniversary of NEP: 'India a nursery of new possibilities, many countries want to open IITs'

 1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:43 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

PM Modi highlights India's role as a hub of education, with countries approaching for IIT campuses and global universities expressing interest in setting up campuses in India. He emphasizes the importance of futuristic knowledge and freeing children from the pressure of books.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam to observe three years of the National Education Policy (NEP), said that the world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities and many countries have also approached for setting up IIT campuses.

"The world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities. Many countries are approaching us to open IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) campuses there. Two IIT campuses -- one in Tanzania and one in Abu Dhabi -- are already about to start operations.... Various global universities are also reaching out to us, expressing their interest in setting up campuses in India," PM Modi said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also noted that the greatest injustice is to judge the yougsters on the basis of their language and not on the basis of their talent. He also argued that the NEP has given equal importance to traditional knowledge systems along with futuristic knowledge.

Prime Minister Modi said that there is a need to look at things with futuristic outlook at a time when technologies like artificial intelligence, which were once a part of science fiction, are becoming a part of our daily lives. He argued that there is a need to free children from the pressure of books and emphasized that students should be taught subjects like disaster management, climate change and clean energy in schools.

The two-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being organized at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. During the event, Prime Minister Modi released the first installment of funds under the PM Shri scheme. He also released the education and skill curriculum books which have been translated into 12 languages.

PM Schools for Rising India (SHRI) scheme was approved by the union cabinet for the development of more than 14500 schools across the country

(With inputs from PTI)

 

