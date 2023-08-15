PM Modi speaks on Manipur during Independence Day speech, mentions violence in North-Eastern state1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 07:45 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi addressed Manipur violence in his Independence Day speech.
Prine Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. During his speech, PM Modi spoke on Manipur during Independence Day speech.
While speaking about the violence in the North-Eastern state, he said the Central and the state government had been working on maintaining peace.
“The path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace; Centre and state govt are making all efforts for a solution. WE will continue to do so," PM Modi said.
After this comment, Modi moved on to the history of India's freedom struggle and mentioned how India had struggled through years of colonial dominance.
PM Modi shared his thoughts on how India would progress. He spoke on ways to “realise all dreams".
“Demography, democracy and diversity have potential to realise all dreams of the country," he said.
He also mentioned the role of technology in shaping the future.
“World is technology-driven, with its talent in technology India will have new role and impact on global stage," PM Modi added.
PM Modi lauded the contribution of youth in forming India's future. Those from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups, he added.
“No ifs, no buts, in anybody's mind (about India's glorious future)," PM Modi said.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more information)
