NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with India in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, a day after the US said it would remove bottlenecks hampering the smooth flow of critical elements required in vaccine production in India as the country battled a ferocious second wave of covid-19 infections.

“Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India," Modi later said in a Twitter post.

The phone conversation is seen as clearing the air between the two countries after the US was seen as going slow on India’s appeals to quickly dispatch raw materials required by India to make vaccines. India’s vaccine production process had slowed down considerably due to delayed supplies and key elements not being despatched in quantities required. The US’ moves come after disquiet in India over Washington not lifting the ban on exports of components needed for vaccine manufacture, imposed under the 1950 Defence Production Act. India’s plans to stem the tide of infections rested on quick inoculation of its population and small targeted lockdowns in areas where the positivity rate was high.

A readout of the conversation from Modi’s office said Biden “conveyed solidarity with India and affirmed that the United States was determined to support India’s efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of covishield vaccines."

Modi on his part conveyed his “heartfelt appreciation for the offer of assistance and support from the Government of the United States of America. He mentioned India’s commitment to contain the COVID-19 pandemic globally through Vaccine Maitri, and its participation in COVAX and the Quad Vaccine Initiatives. The Prime Minister underscored the need to ensure smooth and open supply chains of raw materials and inputs required for manufacture of vaccines, medicines, and therapeutics related to COVID-19," the readout said.

“Both leaders underlined the potential of the India-US partnership in vaccine development and supply to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and directed their respective officials to maintain close coordination and cooperation in their efforts in this domain," it said. Modi also informed Biden about India's initiative at the WTO for a relaxation in the norms to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries, it added.

A readout from the White House said Biden pledged the US’ “steadfast support" for India. “The two leaders resolved that the US and India will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder" in the effort to protect their citizens from the pandemic, it added.

Earlier on Monday, Biden and other top leaders in the US came out in strong support of India in its fight against a raging second wave of covid-19 infections with the US president saying that Washington was “determined" to help New Delhi in its time of need.

The US was among a dozen countries who have promised to help India to battle the covid-19 challenge, which has overwhelmed the health care infrastructure in many parts of the country, including in New Delhi. The nearly dozen countries include the UK, the EU, Netherlands, France, Russia, Germany and Kuwait. India is also looking at procuring some items and equipment, primarily cryogenic oxygen containers, from Saudi Arabia. A few containers had landed in India from Singapore over the weekend. The Indian Air Force on Monday said it will be bringing six containers from the United Arab Emirates with another half a dozen expected on Tuesday. However efforts by private traders to get oxygen concentrators from China suffered a setback with Sichuan Chuanhang Logistics Co. Ltd, the company which is part of the Sichuan Airlines, saying it had suspended cargo services on six routes, including Xian to Delhi. The company attributed the flight cancellation to the pandemic situation in the country, said a Press Trust of India report.

On Monday, Tim Manning, the White House covid-19 Supply Coordinator in a Twitter post said that on Sunday the US had “diverted our pending orders of vaccine filters to India’s vaccine manufacturing effort. This will help India make more vaccine. And it’s only one effort among many to help the their COVID19 response (e.g. therapeutics, PPE, and oxygen)."

India’s daily infections’ tally breached the 350,000 mark on Sunday for the fifth consecutive day. The total number of deaths was inching towards 200,000 with Sunday’s death toll crossing the 2,800 mark. Overstretched hospitals were reporting shortages of essential drugs and oxygen to support the critically ill. In all India now has recorded over 17 million cases. One of the key difficulties being faced was with the inability to transport liquid medical nitrogen to the hospitals.

“The US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India—including its courageous healthcare workers," Vice President Harris said in her post.

Messages of support were also posted by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, the first member of the Biden cabinet to visit India last month.

In his message, Austin said he was “deeply concerned" about the covid-19 outbreak in India, “and today, I directed the @DeptofDefense to use every resources at our disposal, within our authority, to support U.S. interagency efforts to provide India’s frontline healthcare workers with the materials they need." In a separate statement, Austin said that India and the US were “in this fight together" and directed his department to use resources at their disposal to send across necessary equipment needed by Indian health care workers.

Meanwhile, Australia’s ABC News reported that the Australian federal government was considering rushing ventilators stockpiled at the height of its own covid-19 crisis to India. “And while we can assist with the national medical stockpile, their particular request is for assistance with regards to the physical supply of oxygen," federal health minister Greg Hunt was quoted as saying.

