PM Modi speaks to Biden over phone, discusses Covid situation n both countries

The US was among a dozen countries who have promised to help India to battle the covid-19 challenge, which has overwhelmed the health care infrastructure in many parts of the country, including in New Delhi. The nearly dozen countries include the UK, the EU, Netherlands, France, Russia, Germany and Kuwait. India is also looking at procuring some items and equipment, primarily cryogenic oxygen containers, from Saudi Arabia. A few containers had landed in India from Singapore over the weekend. The Indian Air Force on Monday said it will be bringing six containers from the United Arab Emirates with another half a dozen expected on Tuesday. However efforts by private traders to get oxygen concentrators from China suffered a setback with Sichuan Chuanhang Logistics Co. Ltd, the company which is part of the Sichuan Airlines, saying it had suspended cargo services on six routes, including Xian to Delhi. The company attributed the flight cancellation to the pandemic situation in the country, said a Press Trust of India report.