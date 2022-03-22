Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a phone call with his UK counterpart The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. Both the leaders had a detailed discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

Further, Modi emphasized India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order.

Also, the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas including trade, technology, investments, defence & security, and people-to-people relations.

Modi expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement. He also appreciated the progress in implementing the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during the Virtual Summit between both leaders last year.

The Prime Minister conveyed his desire to welcome PM Johnson in India at an early date, as per mutual convenience.

