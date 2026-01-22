PM Modi speaks to Brazil's Lula, says he looks forward to welcoming him to India soon

PM Modi spoke to Brazil PM and asserted that close cooperation was vital for advancing shared interests of the Global South.

Updated22 Jan 2026, 09:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and asserted that close cooperation was vital for advancing shared interests of the Global South.

The prime minister also said he was looking forward to welcoming the Brazilian president to India soon.

"Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon," he added.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

