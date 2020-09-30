PM Narendra Modi speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath on Hathras incident

NEW DELHI: A day after the death of a 19-year-old girl who was assaulted in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday intervened and asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against those responsible for the crime.

“Prime Minister spoke on the incident that happened in Hathras and has asked to take strict action against those responsible," tweeted Adityanath on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state government has also set up a special investigation team which will be monitored by the home secretary. The state government has also decided that the case would be presented before a fast track court. Adityanath has constituted a three-member SIT to probe the incident.

“The incident that took place in Hathras with a girl is unfortunate and the accused will not be spared. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the incident and a detailed report would be submitted by the SIT in seven days. For speedy justice, the case will be presented before a fast track court," Adityanath further tweeted.

The girl who was gang-raped died in a hospital in Delhi after nearly 15 days of the assault. The cremation took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The girl was initially admitted to the JN Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The incident prompted outrage, protests and calls for justice. The investigation would now be carried out by Uttar Pradesh home secretary Bhagwan Swarup, who will lead the SIT, DIG Chandraprakash and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members.

PTI contributed to the story.

