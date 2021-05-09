New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on the Covid-19 situation in their states, official sources said, PTI reported.

Modi has been speaking to state chief ministers and lieutenant governors of union territories for the last few days to asses the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

