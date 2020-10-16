Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM speaks to CMs of K'taka, Maha over flood situation; assures all possible help
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM speaks to CMs of K'taka, Maha over flood situation; assures all possible help

1 min read . 09:58 PM IST PTI

  • The flood situation in many parts of Karnataka remained grim on Friday due to torrential rains and release of water from the major dams in the state
  • The prime minister had on Wednesday spoken to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers over the flood situation

NEW DELHI : Expressing solidarity with people affected by torrential rains in different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Karnataka and Maharashtra chief ministers and assured them of all possible help from the Centre in rescue and relief works. 

Expressing solidarity with people affected by torrential rains in different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Karnataka and Maharashtra chief ministers and assured them of all possible help from the Centre in rescue and relief works. 

"Spoke to CM @BSYBJP Ji (B S Yediyurappa) on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka. We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway," the prime minister tweeted. 

"Spoke to CM @BSYBJP Ji (B S Yediyurappa) on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka. We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway," the prime minister tweeted. 

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In another tweet, he said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state. My thoughts and prayers are with those sisters and brothers affected. Reiterated Centre's support in the ongoing rescue and relief work."

The flood situation in many parts of Karnataka remained grim on Friday due to torrential rains and release of water from the major dams in the state. North Karnataka remained the worst affected as this was the third time floods hit the region in the last three months.

In Maharashtra, heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 47 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions in the last three days while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged extensively, officials said on Friday.

The prime minister had on Wednesday spoken to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers over the flood situation in the two southern states and assured them of all possible help from his government.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.