Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on four chief ministers to discuss the COVID situation with them. PM Modi on Sunday spoke to the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry on the COVID-19 situation in the states and the union territory.

Modi has been regularly speaking to chief ministers to take stock of the pandemic's situation in states and union territories, reported news agency PTI quoting a government source.

With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25%. India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,07,95,335 today. 3,62,437 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, outnumbering India’s daily new Covid cases for the fifth time in the last six days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated. More than 48 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated, so far.

