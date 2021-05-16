PM Modi speaks to four CMs on COVID-19 situation

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25%. India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,07,95,335 today. 3,62,437 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, outnumbering India’s daily new Covid cases for the fifth time in the last six days.

