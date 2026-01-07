PM Modi speaks to ‘friend’ Netanyahu, reaffirm resolve to fight terror with greater determination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, January 7, discussed ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership. In a post on X, PM Modi said they also reaffirmed their shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.

Narendra Modi said, “Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead.”

The prime minister continued: “We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.”

This is the first direct conversation between the two leaders since the start of 2026. Both leaders had their last conversation on December 11 when PM Modi has received a phone call from Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the call, both leaders had expressed satisfaction over the continued momentum in the India-Israel strategic partnership, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties for mutual benefit.

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. They also agreed to remain in touch.

