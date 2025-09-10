PM Modi speaks to Giorgia Meloni, reaffirms joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, held talks with Italian PM Girogia Meloni on the sidelines of the proposed EU- India FTA. PM Modi said he and PM Meloni “reaffirmed the joint commitment" between the two nations "to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership.”

“Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. Thanked PM Meloni for Italy’s proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative,” PM Modi posted on X.

The 13th round of talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) started on Monday, September 9.

European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to visit India on September 12 to take stock of the progress of the negotiations with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, reported PTI.