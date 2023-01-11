PM Modi on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with newly elected Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.

“Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend,@netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together.@IsraeliPM," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

PM Modi congratulated his Israeli counterpart for his election as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time, and also wished him a very successful tenure.

Israeli Prime Minister also received an invitation from the Indian Prime Minister to visit India at an early date.

On 29 December, Netanyahu was sworn in as Israeli Prime Minister for the record sixth time. Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister will lead the nation's most right-wing government up to date.

The ties between India and Israel have grown in recent years and have also ranged into several key areas like defense, agriculture, water, etc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country in July 2017, which was the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish state.

During Prime Minister's visit to the country, India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. The relationship has further expanded into a knowledge-based partnership. Mutual collaboration and innovation are some of the important facets of the relationship which also include the boosting of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The proximity of Benjamin Netanyahu to world leaders including his Indian counterpart has played a crucial role in the popularity of the leader which displays the trust of the Israeli population and made him the longest-serving Prime Minister of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)