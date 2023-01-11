PM Modi speaks to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on phone, discusses mutual interest2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 07:52 PM IST
- The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years
PM Modi on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with newly elected Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.