Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss Covid situation. He also thanked him for Russia's help and support in India's fight against Covid. Further, he also said that India and Russia's cooperation on Sputnik V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic.

''Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against the pandemic,'' PM Modi tweeted.

We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic, he added.

PM Modi further informed that both the leaders reviewed the diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy.

''To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers,'' the tweet said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said it will export the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine to India from 1 May, the day India expands its covid-19 immunization drive to cover all adults.

